NEET PG 2023 registration window reopens today: Check important dates and other details

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 9, 2023 3:32:59 PM IST

The Health Ministry extended the cut-off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS doctors to August 11, which was earlier June 30. Thus, the candidates who are completing their internship from July 1 to August 11 can apply for NEET PG 2023 from 3 pm today on nbe.edu.in. The registration process for NEET PG 2023 will conclude on February 12 at 11:55 pm.

The National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences (NBES) has reopened the registration window for NEET PG 2023 from today. As the cut-off date for completion of the internship for the purpose of eligibility was extended till August 11 for NEET PG, the application window has been reopened. The registration process will now conclude on February 12 at 11:55 pm.

The Health Ministry extended the cut-off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS doctors to August 11, which was earlier June 30. Thus, the candidates who are completing their internship from July 1 to August 11 can apply for NEET PG 2023 from 3 pm today on nbe.edu.in.
ALSO READ: 
NEET PG 2023: Internship completion extended for second time; check new date
Here is how to apply for NEET PG 2023 online
Step 1: Visit nbe.edu.in the official website of the NBE.
Step 2: Register on the portal and log in to your account.
Step 3: Proceed to fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit your NEET PG 2023 application form.
The application edit window for the candidates who are applying now will be open from February 15 and the final/selective window for those candidates who are found to have submitted images as per the prescribed guidelines will open from February 18 to 20.
Apart from the extension of the cut-off date for the internship for PG, the NBEMS and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have also extended the cut-off date for completion of an internship for MDS students till June 30. The registration window for NEET MDS will also be re-opened and from February 10 to February 12.
ALSO READ: NEET PG, MDS application window to reopen from Feb 9 to 12: Check details
NEET PG is a computer-based entrance test for the selection of candidates for admission to MD/MS and PG diplomas in various government, private, Deemed/Central, ESIC and AFMS medical institutions in India.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
