Interested candidates can register for the NEET PG 20223 exam at nbe.edu.in. The admit cards for the exam will be issued for registered candidates one month after the closure of registration on February 27.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 registration is scheduled to end on January 27. Interested candidates who haven’t applied yet have 10 days left to submit their applications. The application form is available online on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, at nbe.edu.in

Here is how to fill out the NEET PG 2023 Application Form online

Step 1: Visit Visit nbe.edu.in , the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET-PG Section, displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the Application Link for NEET PG 2023.

Step 4: Register on the portal and generate a User ID and Password to log in.

Step 5: Complete the NEET PG Application form 2023 and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 6: Choose your preferred NEET PG exam city and pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the NEET PG 2023 application form to complete the process.

After the registration window is closed, the edit window will be activated for candidates. The edit window will be open from January 30 to February 3 for candidates to edit details mentioned on their exam form in case they made a mistake.

Examination Fee

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS candidates is Rs 4,250.

For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the application fee is Rs 3,250.

The registration notice was released on January 7. The postgraduate medical entrance exam will be conducted on March 5.

The admit cards for the exam will be issued for registered candidates one month after the closure of registration on February 27.

The NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for the screening of candidates for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses in various medical colleges in the country.