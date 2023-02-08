NEET PG 2023: Internship completion extended for second time; check new date

The government had stated that due to delays in the completion of internships, more than 13,000 students stood at risk of not being eligible for the upcoming NEET PG-2023 examinations. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that the cut-off date was extended from June 30 to August 11.

“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 13.01.2023, and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India vide its email dated 07.02.2023, the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 has been further extended to 11.08.2023,” read the official notice by the National Board of Examinations.

The government had said that due to delays in the completion of internships, more than 13,000 students were at risk of not being eligible for the upcoming NEET PG-2023. This is the second time that the government has extended the cut-off date for students to complete their year-long internships. The MoHFW had extended the cut-off date from March 31 to June 30 on January 13.

The National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) will be reopening the window for registering for the NEET PG-2023. The registration window will remain open from February 9, 3 pm till February 12, 11.55 pm.