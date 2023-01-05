NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registrations begin today

The exam will be conducted on March 5 and results will be declared by March 31, 2023. Candidates can check the official website natboard.edu.in for more information.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start registrations for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 today at 3 pm. The exam will be conducted on March 5 and results will be declared by March 31, 2023. Candidates can check the official website natboard.edu.in for more information.

“National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the next NEET PG on March 5, 2023. Please refer to the information bulletin at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in for details pertaining to eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details,” read the official notification from NBEMS.

The NEET PG is conducted for admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma programmes. After qualifying for the NEET PG exam, candidates can get admission to the above programmes in all medical colleges and universities in India. However, admission to medical colleges like AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER is not done through NEET PG.

Interested candidates will need to have a recognised provisional or permanent MBBS degree certificate which has been issued by a Medical Council of India (MCI) recognised institute. Candidates can also apply if they have a provisional or permanent registration certificate which has been issued by a State Medical Council or the MCI.

How to apply for NEET PG 2023

Visit the NBEMS's official website – nbe.edu.in

Select the ‘NEET PG 2023’ option.

Select the ‘New registration’ link.

Create a new user ID.

Enter necessary details.

Save the generated user ID and password.

Complete the remaining application form.

Upload the required scanned documents.

Choose the preference of exam city centre for NEET PG 2023.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application after previewing it.

Save the printout of the NEET PG 2023 application form for future use.