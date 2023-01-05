English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation News

NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registrations begin today

NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registrations begin today

NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registrations begin today
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 5, 2023 11:52:51 AM IST (Published)

The exam will be conducted on March 5 and results will be declared by March 31, 2023. Candidates can check the official website natboard.edu.in for more information.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start registrations for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 today at 3 pm. The exam will be conducted on March 5 and results will be declared by March 31, 2023. Candidates can check the official website natboard.edu.in for more information.

Recommended Articles

View All
Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

IST7 Min(s) Read

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read


“National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the next NEET PG on March 5, 2023. Please refer to the information bulletin at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in for details pertaining to eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details,” read the official notification from NBEMS.
The NEET PG is conducted for admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma programmes. After qualifying for the NEET PG exam, candidates can get admission to the above programmes in all medical colleges and universities in India. However, admission to medical colleges like AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER is not done through NEET PG.
ALSO READ:
GAIL recruitment 2023: The PSU invites applications for 277 posts; check details here
Interested candidates will need to have a recognised provisional or permanent MBBS degree certificate which has been issued by a Medical Council of India (MCI) recognised institute. Candidates can also apply if they have a provisional or permanent registration certificate which has been issued by a State Medical Council or the MCI.
How to apply for NEET PG 2023
Visit the NBEMS's official website – nbe.edu.in
Select the ‘NEET PG 2023’ option.
Select the ‘New registration’ link.
Create a new user ID.
Enter necessary details.
Save the generated user ID and password.
Complete the remaining application form.
Upload the required scanned documents.
Choose the preference of exam city centre for NEET PG 2023.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application after previewing it.
Save the printout of the NEET PG 2023 application form for future use.
ALSO READ: PSSSB Forest Guard Exam Result 2022 released: Here is how to check
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

medical admissionNational Board of ExaminationsNEETNEET exam

Previous Article

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

Next Article

Xavier School of Management raises scholarship for fellows

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X