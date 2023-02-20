NEET PG 2023 edit window closes today, check all the key pointers

NEET PG 2023 edit window: Here are the three primary requirements where candidates can make changes in the NEET PG 2023 application.
The NEET PG 2023 window to make edits in the registration will end today.
Candidates who are preparing for the exam ought to be aware that they can edit their application by going to the natboard.edu.in website.
“Pursuant to the closure of the edit window, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window”, reads the official notification issued by National Board of Examinations (NBE).
NEET PG 2023: How to make changes in images
NEET PG 2023: Signature specifications
Initials and capital letters in the candidate's signature are prohibited. The signature must be completed within a 1.5 cm × 3.5 cm box and captured digitally using any device in good lighting without casting a shadow on the document. Less than 80kb should make up the image size.
NEET PG 2023: Thumb impression
Applicants must place their thumb impression on a simple white sheet within a box measuring 3.5 cm by 1.5 cm (width x height). They must use a brand-new blue/black ink pad. Applicants must use the ink pad to take a horizontal thumbprint by gently pushing their left thumb against it. Avoid wriggling or applying excessive pressure to avoid blurring the print.
