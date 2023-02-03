NEET PG 2023 application edit window closes today: Check how to make changes

Candidates will be able to change or rectify their images from February 14 to 17. Here’s how to make all necessary changes in the NEET PG 2023 application form.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is set to close the application correction window for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG 2023) on February 3. All Registered candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms must visit nbe.edu.in. This will be the last opportunity to make changes to their application.

Here’s how to make changes in the NEET PG 2023 application form

Step 1: Go to nbe.edu.in, the official website.

Step 2: Find and click on the link ‘NEET PG 2023’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page, and on the new page enter your NEET PG 2023 login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the edit window option and make the desired changes to the application form.

Step 5: Complete the process after making all the changes and submit your NEET PG 2023 application form.

Step 6: Download or take a screenshot of the confirmation page

The edit window for NEET PG 2023 applications opened on January 30. Candidates can change any required information or documents except the locked-in information including name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city.

Candidates will be able to change or rectify their images from February 14 to 17.

The NEET PG 2023 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5. However, candidates are demanding to postpone the exam so that they can get more time to prepare. Earlier a meeting between Doctors and the health minister was conducted to discuss the postponement of NEET PG 2023 exams. A delegation of FAIMA will be meeting the Healthy Ministry again, today on February 3, and a decision regarding exam postponement will be taken.

The hall tickets for the exam are scheduled to be released on February 27. The results will be declared on March 31.

The NEET PG exam is conducted for the selection of candidates for admissions to top medical colleges in postgraduate medical courses.