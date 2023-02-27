The matter of postponing the NEET PG 2023 exam would be heard today by a bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Dipankar Datta meanwhile the NEET PG 2023 admit cards will be available to download on the official website - nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam, NEET PG 2023 Admit card will be released today by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, (NBE), as scheduled.

There were speculations of delay in the release of the admit card due to the Supreme Court hearing on postponement of the NEET PG Exam.

The NEET PG admit cards are available to download on the official website - nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Here’s how to download NEET PG 2023 Admit Card online

Step 1: Visit natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in the official website portals of the NEET exam

Step 2: Find and click on the tab for NEET PG 2023, displayed on the homepage,

Step 3: On the new page find and click on the link provided for “Application Link” and then click on “Admit Card” link

Step 4: Enter your NEET PG credentials such as roll number, date of birth and other details.

Step 5: Your NEET PG 2023 Admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a printout of it for future references.

For NEET PG eligibility, candidates who have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 31 March 2023, can appear for the NEET PG examination.

NEET PG 2023 Postponement plea in the SC

A Supreme Court bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta will hear the petition filed by a group of NEET PG 2023 aspirants seeking postponement of the examination.

NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been demanding the NEET PG 2023 exam to be postponed by 2-3 months to provide candidates enough time for preparation.

As per reports, two writ petitions have been filed by the aspirants of NEET PG 2023 to postpone the examination that is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. The petitioners have also demanded to extend the internship cut-off date.

Here’s what’s happened so far

February 7: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar, and later the OPD services were suspended.

February 7: For the second time, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) extended the internship completion dates for MBBS students who are aspiring to appear for the NEET PG exam this year.

February 8: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam by two to three months.

February 10, 2023: Union minister of health and family welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted as per schedule

February 24,2023: The SC bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Dipankar Datta sought reply from NBE and postponed the matter to February 27.