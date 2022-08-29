    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    NEET-PG 2022 counselling: SC refuses to interfere and says cannot put students' lives in jeopardy

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The counselling for NEET-PG 2022 is scheduled to start from September 1.

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not interfere and stall National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 Counselling as it cannot put students' lives in jeopardy.
    A Bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli made the remark when a counsel mentioned a matter pertaining to NEET PG.
    The NEET-PG and the Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) counselling dates have been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The first round of registrations for the NEET PG and MDS 2022 counselling will start on September 1 according to the official timetable.

    medical NEET NEET PG 2022 Supreme Court

