homeeducation News

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy round starts today: Check schedule and other details

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy round starts today: Check schedule and other details

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 6, 2023 11:48:26 AM IST (Published)

MCC further stated that the selected candidates who choose not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be debarred from sitting in NEET PG 2023 examination.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy round today. Candidates who have pre-registered with MCC for NEET PG counselling can go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in to submit their choices for seat allocation.

Recommended Articles

View All

Foreign Investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

IST2 Min(s) Read

FAQs | Fuel of the Future: India’s two billion incentive plan for green hydrogen, eyeing 5 mn tonne production by 2030

IST4 Min(s) Read

As per the official schedule, the special stray vacancy round will be held from January 6 to 8 till 4 pm. Candidates would be able to perform choice filing and choice locking till January 8, 11:59 pm.


Here is the complete schedule of NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round

Payment of Security Deposit; January 6 to 8 till 4 pm

Choice filling: from January 6 to 8

Choice locking: till January 8 from 5 pm to 11:59 pm

Processing of Seat Allotment:  January 9

Publication of Result: January 10

Reporting at Allotted College: January 10 to 14 till 5 pm

Forwarding list of students in order of merit: From January 10 to 14

Selected candidates are required to submit a security deposit of Rs 50,000 by January 8 till 4 pm.

“The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be forfeited,” according to the official notice from the MCC.

Also read: NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round registration date extended till Nov 13

MCC further stated that the selected candidates who choose not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be debarred from sitting in NEET PG 2023 examination.

All candidates who will be allotted seats in Special Stray Vacancy Round must report to the allotted Institute and join the seat with their original documents within the deadline.

Also read: NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registrations to begin soon

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

NEET examNEET PG 2022

Next Article

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring