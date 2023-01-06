MCC further stated that the selected candidates who choose not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be debarred from sitting in NEET PG 2023 examination.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy round today. Candidates who have pre-registered with MCC for NEET PG counselling can go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in to submit their choices for seat allocation.

As per the official schedule, the special stray vacancy round will be held from January 6 to 8 till 4 pm. Candidates would be able to perform choice filing and choice locking till January 8, 11:59 pm.

Here is the complete schedule of NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round

Payment of Security Deposit; January 6 to 8 till 4 pm

Choice filling: from January 6 to 8

Choice locking: till January 8 from 5 pm to 11:59 pm

Processing of Seat Allotment: January 9

Publication of Result: January 10

Reporting at Allotted College: January 10 to 14 till 5 pm

Forwarding list of students in order of merit: From January 10 to 14

Selected candidates are required to submit a security deposit of Rs 50,000 by January 8 till 4 pm.

“The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be forfeited,” according to the official notice from the MCC.

MCC further stated that the selected candidates who choose not join the seats allotted to them in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be debarred from sitting in NEET PG 2023 examination.