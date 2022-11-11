NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round registration date extended till Nov 13

By CNBCTV18.com

Here's how to complete the NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop-up round registration online. NEET PG is a computer-based entrance test for admissions to MD/MS and PG diploma courses across medical institutions of India.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round registration deadline till November 13 (up to 11 am). According to the website of MCC, the payment window will remain open till 3 pm on November 13.

It was earlier decided that the NEET PG 2022 counselling choice-filling and the choice-locking window would officially close on November 10. Candidates must complete the necessary steps within the extended deadline. No more registrations will be entertained by the committee after the last date.

Here's how to complete the NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop-up round registration online:

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee - mcc.nic.in.

Click on the link of NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop-up round registration on the homepage.

Enter your application number and other details.

The registration form will then open on your screen.

Fill out the details on the form carefully and upload scanned copies of the necessary documents.

You will have to then pay the application fees online.

At the end, tap on the submit option available on the page.

Download the form from the website for your reference.

According to a report in NDTV, the NEET PG scheduled for April-May next year could be the last such examination. The admission to PG medical courses thereafter will be carried out on the basis of the results of the National Exit Test (NExT) which will be taken by final year MBBS students.

The National Exit Test will likely serve as a common qualifying final year MBBS exam for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practise in India.