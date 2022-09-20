By CNBCTV18.com

Mini NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling starts today. Candidates are informed that once the choices are locked, they cannot be modified and any request to MCC or DGHS about change/ alteration of choices will not be entertained.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to begin the NEET PG 2022 choice filling from today, September 20. The deadline for the choice filling and locking for the counselling is September 25 till 11:55 pm. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG Counselling process can submit their choices on the official website portal at mcc.nic.in

Here is how to apply for NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling and locking

Step 1: Visit Visit mcc.nic.in , the official website portal for registration.

Step 2: Find and click on the link ‘PG Medical Counselling’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Next find and click on the ‘New Online Registration For Round 1’ link.

Step 4: Log in to the portal using your credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the Choice and Lock options.

Step 6: Click on ‘Print Lock Choice’ to take a printout for future use.

Candidates are informed that once the choices are locked, they cannot be modified and any request to MCC or DGHS about change/ alteration of choices will not be entertained. Candidates are also advised to confirm the fee structure from the colleges especially Deemed Universities prior to filling up choices for the same.

It is necessary to click on the ‘Print Choice’ tab during the choice locking period to get a print of the submitted choices.

In case a candidate fails to lock the choice, the preference will be automatically locked, and they will not be allowed to modify it.

As per an NDTV report, the fresh choice filling will be available in NEET PG counselling rounds 1 and 2 and in the mop-up round counselling.

Important Dates

The NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process ends on September 23 and the counselling results will be released on September 28.