NEET MDS Result 2022 for AIQ seats declared: Here’s how to check the results

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS Result 2022 for AIQ seats. Candidates who had applied under the All India 50 percent quota (AIQ) seats can check their Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) results on the official site of NBEMS https://nbe.edu.in/

The NEET MDS exam was conducted on May 2, 2022, and the NBEMS had declared the results on May 27, 2022. According to an MCC letter dated June 30, 2022, candidates from all the states or Union Territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, would participate in the All India 50 percent quota seats from this academic year or the 2022 admission session. Also, while declaring the NEET MDS Result 2022, the notification said the merit position for AIQ seats would be declared separately.

“The final merit list/category wise merit list for state quota seats shall be generated by the states/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations & reservation policy," the notification said.

The board prepared the NEET MDS 2022 merit list based on the cut off scores. For admission to dental colleges, the rank list comes in these formats:

All India NEET MDS rank:

This list comprises the overall merit rank of all the candidates who took the NEET MDS 2022 exam.

All India 50 percent Quota rank: This list includes the merit position of candidates among all those who have qualified in the entrance exam and are eligible for 50 percent AIQ seats

All India 50 percent Quota Category rank: This list shows the merit position of candidates in the respective categories (OBC/SC/ST), as mentioned by the students in their NEET MDS application form, amongst the aspirants eligible for 50 percent AIQ seats

State Quota rank: The state quota rank, state category rank, rural posting (if applicable) and benefit of in-service candidates are determined by the designated state authorities.

The board had now declared the results for admission to AIQ PG MDS course.

How to check NEET MDS Result 2022

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their results on the official website of the board.

Log in to the official site of NBEMS at https://nbe.edu.in/.

On the home page, students will have to click on the NEET MDS tab.

They will then have to click on the results link.

A new public notice will open in PDF format where the candidates will again have to click on the result link.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Students can check the result and download the page.

They can also take a print out and keep a hard copy for further reference.

The candidates will be able to down their individual scorecard for NEET MDS 2022 AIQ seats on or after July 22, 2022.