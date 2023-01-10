NEET MDS 2023: Application process begins; check how to apply

Interested candidates need to have a recognised Bachelor in Dental Surgery degree which has been awarded by a deemed university or institute in India. They should also be registered with the State Dental Council.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has opened its registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - MDS. The NBE opened registrations on January 9, 2023. Interested candidates can go to the official website to register for the exam. Registrations will remain open till January 30, 2023. The examination will be conducted on March 1, 2023, with the results being announced on March 31, 2023.

“Application form for NEET-MDS 2023 can only be submitted online at https://natboard.edu.in from 9th January 2023 (7 PM onwards) to 30th January 23 (Till 11:55 PM)”, reads the official notification.

Interested candidates need to have a recognised Bachelor in Dental Surgery degree which has been awarded by a deemed university or institute in India. They should also be registered with the State Dental Council and have obtained their provisional or permanent registration. As part of the registration, they must have undergone the compulsory rotatory internship for a duration of a year in an approved dental college.

NEET MDS is conducted in order to get admission into various MDS Courses under the Dentists Act of 1948. Candidates looking to apply for exams will need to pay a registration fee of Rs 4,250 for candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories while those candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PWD categories will need to pay Rs 3,250.

Here’s how to apply to NEET-MDS

Visit the official NBE website at edu.in.

Select the Examinations tab, and then select NEET MDS.

Select the Application Link button.

On the new screen, click on the register button.

Enter your email and mobile number to receive your user ID and password.

Log in using the user ID and password you received on your email or phone.

Fill up the application form with details like name, nationality, mobile number, email address and test city.

Review the details and pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Take out a printout for future reference.