NCF Explained | How board exams will change from 2024 for classes 11 and 12

The Education Ministry released the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF) 2023 on Wednesday, August 23. The NCF mandates significant modifications in the conduct of board exams across various educational boards, encompassing both state institutions and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), starting from 2024.

The proposed changes included conducting biannual board exams and eliminating traditional streams like science, commerce, and humanities. The policy outlined a roadmap for the evolution of board exams over the next decade, with increased exam leniency — from next year's boards.

Here's how board exams may change for students from next year:

Board exams twice a year

The National Curriculum Framework 2023 has recommended that every educational board should organise biannual board exams. Consequently, students, including those taking the CBSE board exam in 2024, will have the chance to appear for board exams twice in a single year. Despite this biannual schedule, students' ultimate scores for the board exam 2024 will be determined by their best performance.

“To further eliminate the ‘high stakes’ aspect of board examinations, all students will be allowed to take board examinations on at least two occasions during any given school year, with only the best score being retained,” the NCF said.

As per the NCF document, the existing structure of board exams leaves students vulnerable to the impact of a single day's underperformance, given that these assessments occur only once annually. Implementing two board exams annually will provide students with the prospect of enhancing their scores.

"Modular Examinations can be offered by Boards as opposed to a single examination at the end of the year. These can be offered at different times of the year. In due course, Boards of examinations should develop capacities to offer ‘on-demand’ examinations. The final certification will be based on the cumulative result of each of the examinations," the document stated.

Change of syllabus

As per the updated curriculum framework, it is now obligatory for all students in classes 11 and 12 to study a minimum of two languages, with one of them being an Indian language. This marks a change from the current practice where students are allowed to opt for just one language. The NCF 2023 further stipulates that this alteration should be put into effect promptly, offering students the choice starting from 2024 itself.

Flexibility to choose your subject

The NCF has divided subjects into 4 groups — Group 1 (languages), Group 2 (art education, physical education and well-being and vocational education), Group 3 (social science, interdisciplinary areas) and Group 4 (mathematics and computational thinking and science).

Further, it recommends that for grade 12, the boards should not restrict students from choosing subjects within streams (such as science or commerce), and instead allow flexibility to choose from different groups.

For Class 12 students, the new directive entails the selection of two languages from Group 1, followed by the choice of four subjects from a minimum of two categories spanning Group 2 through Group 4. Notably, subjects featured in Group 2, encompassing arts education, physical education, and vocational education, will now be subject to local assessments instead of central assessments.

According to the NCF, educational institutions are advised to be equipped to provide subjects from a minimum of two groups out of groups 2, 3, and 4 immediately. This readiness should extend to all four groups within five years. Furthermore, within a decade, schools should expand their expertise to encompass a more extensive array of subjects spanning all curricular domains, enabling students to engage with disciplines from all four groups.

Board exams to become easier and replaced by certification in 10 years

In 10 years, boards of examination should be prepared to offer certification through ‘easier’ modular examinations. This is to eliminate the need for studying large amounts of material at once and to thereby further reduce coaching culture and the need for coaching, the document stated.

As outlined in the NCF 2023, a fundamental objective is to facilitate a more manageable experience for students in all board examinations. This is aligned with the National Educational Policy's aim to assess fundamental concepts and proficiencies across various subjects while ensuring that authentic learning isn't compromised in any manner. This approach is designed to veer away from rote learning, a significant shift endorsed by the NCF. Additionally, the NCF puts forth the suggestion that all educational boards transition from an annual examination structure to a semester-based system.

Emphasis on the contribution of India

The NCF also highlights the change in course structure increasing the study material and teaching on the contribution of India in various fields.

For instance, in science, it recommends, "At the Secondary Stage, students will be introduced to contributions made by ancient as well as contemporary India to scientific knowledge. They will examine the contributions of ancient India to science, indigenous practices related to health and medicinal systems, the basic principles and practices of a system such as Ayurveda, and contemporary Indian contributions to science and technology,"

In technology, it recommends adding a few elements of Indian technology. "The study of a few early Indian technologies will not be so much about accumulating facts and figures (but) about understanding Indian society better … for instance, a chapter on the preparation of perfumes in Vaharamihira’s Brihat Samhita, mixing sets of basic ingredients in different proportions, provides a good example of combinatorics," the NCF recommended.