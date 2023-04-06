NCF draft proposes biannual board exams and choice-based courses for school students, details here

The NCF steering committee is likely to suggest that students complete 16 "choice-based courses" in Classes 11 and 12.

The draft National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for School Education 2023 is likely to suggest board examinations twice a year, a semester system for Class 12, and the freedom for students to choose a combination of science and humanities subjects, The Indian Express reported.

The structure of the curriculum for classes 9 and 10 will significantly change once the proposals, suggested by a 12-member steering committee led by former ISRO chairperson K Kasturirangan, are approved.

Currently, Class 10 students must pass at least five subjects across the majority of boards, including CBSE. For students in Class 10, the committee is expected to suggest an annual system. The students may be required to clear 8 papers under the new framework.

ALSO READ|

The NCF stated that class X and XII final exams should give a reliable picture of student performance despite the fact that they primarily test rote memory and a very limited range of competencies and there is no provision for a second chance if any student skips the exam, The Times of India reported.

Changes will be made to textbooks based on the new NCF, beginning with those published by the NCERT and used in CBSE-affiliated institutions. Other aspects of the classroom will also be changed, including the topics taught, the mode of teaching, and how assessments are done using the NEP 2020 framework, the report added.

The NCF steering committee is likely to suggest that students complete 16 "choice-based courses" in Classes 11 and 12. “So, in theory, the students will have the freedom to pursue Physics, History and Mathematics, if they want,” a source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

ALSO READ| Delhi University protests rage over alleged sexual harassment in college fest

A student will be required to take 16 elective courses in at least three curricular areas (out of eight) - Humanities, Science, Social Science, Maths and Computing, Vocational Education, Sports and inter-disciplinary streams.

Recently, some of the curricula were removed from NCERT textbooks for Classes 6 through 12 as part of the rationalisation based on a report from an expert group that was released in June last year.