NCERT to get deemed university status: Why it’s important for the academic body

Mini The autonomous academic body which advises the government on matters related to school education will get the deemed-to-be-university status in De Novo category.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will soon get the ‘deemed-to-be-university’ status, following the approval of its executive committee. NCERT, which advises the government on matters related to school education, will get the deemed-to-be-university status in De Novo category, PTI reported quoting an official. The proposal has been approved by its executive committee, the highest decision-making body of NCERT, at a meeting held on Monday, according to the report.

The council’s executive committee is chaired by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Established in 1961 as a literary, scientific and charitable society under the Society Registration Act, NCERT had been vying for the tag after its efforts to get the status of “institute of national importance” (INI) did not get a nod from the government.

A committee made by the then HRD ministry under Professor Govardhan Mehta in 2010 recommended that the autonomous academic body be given the INI status for its contribution to the field of education. The status would have been unique for NCERT as no institution of school education has been given INI status till now, The Times of India reported. However, the proposal for the INI status failed to get the approval of the Union cabinet.

Advocating for the deemed university status, the apex organisation for school education said the status would allow it to offer its own graduate, post-graduate and doctoral degrees. It will also give NCERT the autonomy in introducing programmes, and course structures and conducting examinations.

NCERT offers graduate and post-graduate programmes through its Regional Institute of Education (REI) in four states. The REIs are affiliated with local universities of MDS University, Ajmer, Barkatullah University, Bhopal, University of Mysuru, Utkal University, Bhubaneshwar, and North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong.

The De-Novo Deemed University status will empower NCERT to apply to the UGC for setting up a new institution as deemed-to-be-university to undertake study and research in various fields. This will also allow NCERT to launch its own academic programmes in educational research. The new status will also open opportunities for NCERT to collaborate with national and international institutions. The status will also reinforce NCERT’s role as a think tank in the field of education.