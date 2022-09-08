NCERT study reveals 11% of class 3 kids lack basic math skills and 37% have limited skills

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The study was jointly carried out by the Union Ministry of Education and the NCERT between March 23 and 26.

In a first-of-its-kind nationwide study carried out by the Centre, it was found that 37 percent of students enrolled in Class 3 have “limited” foundational numeracy skills, such as identifying numbers, while 11 percent lack most basic knowledge and skills.

The study for the national report on benchmarking for ‘oral reading fluency with reading comprehension and numeracy 2022’ was jointly conducted by the Union Ministry of Education and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The study found that Tamil Nadu has the highest number of students lacking basic numeracy skills followed by Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Gujarat.

On the other side, children from states like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar were found to have either suﬃcient knowledge and skill or they had developed superior knowledge and skills to complete complex grade level tasks.

The nationwide study had a sample size of 86,000 students from 10,000 schools, making it the largest ever in terms of scale at the foundational level.

It also assessed the literacy skills of students in 20 languages including English. It was found that 15 percent students lacked “basic skills” in English while 30 percent were found to have “limited skills”.

How was the study conducted?

For the survey, each student responded to a set of questions orally and it covered both foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

In numeracy, the tasks included identification of numbers, number discrimination (identifying the bigger number), addition and subtraction, division and multiplication, identifying patterns comprising numbers, fractions, and shapes.

Students were categorised into four groups based on their performances. These were lack of most basic knowledge and skills, limited knowledge and skills, sufficient knowledge and skills, and superior knowledge and skills.

Based on the results, a report titled “Foundational Learning Study 2022” was released on Tuesday.

Objective of the study

The official report released by NCERT mentioned its objective was to provide reliable and valid data about Class 3 students to assess their ability in foundational literacy and numeracy and the extent of learning outcomes being achieved.

Results of the study

The study found that in numeracy, Tamil Nadu had the maximum number of students (29 percent), who could not complete the most basic grade-level tasks. This was followed by Jammu and Kashmir (28 percent), Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat (18 percent).

On the other hand, states like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar had the greatest number of students who were in the suﬃcient knowledge and skill, or superior knowledge and skills group.

At the national level, 11 percent students did not have the basic grade-level skills while 37 percent had limited skills. Overall, 42 percent students had sufficient skills and only 10 percent students had superior skills.

