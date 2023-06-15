After Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar, 33 academics ask NCERT to drop their names from textbooks

This letter comes a few days after chief advisors for the political science books for classes 9 to 12 originally published in 2006-07, Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar wrote to the Council to dissociate their names the rationalised political science textbooks of the NCERT.

Thirty-three authors, who contributed to the write chapters for National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks between 2005 and 2007, have written a letter to the director of the NCERT, expressing their request to have their names removed from the textbooks stating that the rationalisation of textbooks puts their creative collective efforts at risk.

The 33 academicians, served as members of the textbook development committee in 2006-07 during the drafting of the current political science textbooks used in schools.

