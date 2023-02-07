NCERT gets ETS to make India's first national assessment regulator 'PARAKH'

For all recognised educational boards in India, the PARAKH programme would establish rules, standards, and procedures for student assessment and evaluation. Building high-quality examinations will receive more attention as a result, helping to measure and accelerate the development of information and skills throughout India.

The largest educational assessment company in the world, ETS, has been selected by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to support the establishment of India's first national assessment regulator, PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development).

NCERT is in the process of setting up PARAKH on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, as mandated by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“Their understanding of global best practices in curriculum and assessment will be a great asset in standardising these aspects across the various school boards in the country thereby paving the path towards quality, consistency and uniformity in the teaching-learning and assessment practices. We at NCERT are enthused to partner with ETS and deploy their considerable expertise in educational research in learning assessments and intend to capitalise the same for the betterment of all aspects of school education, benefiting the learners, teachers and educational delivery system in this country”, said Professor Indrani Bhaduri, Professor and Head of the Educational Survey Division, NCERT.

“ETS is honored to work alongside NCERT in building the future of learning through innovation and quality assessment expertise to measure what matters most as India becomes a powerhouse in global education,”said Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS.

The objectives of PARAKH are in line with India's NEP 2020, and the new regulator will be formed as the country's top official source for all assessment-related knowledge and information. The mission of PARAKH is to facilitate all forms of learning assessment. This new effort will benefit from ETS's years of experience in educational measurement throughout K–12, higher education, languages, and the workforce, as well as in large-scale assessment services.

The dual goals of PARAKH—to analyse the effectiveness of the Indian educational system and the attainment of learning outcomes, and to enhance assessment and set standards—are closely aligned with the mission of ETS, which is to advance quality and equity in education.