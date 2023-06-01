NCERT class 10 textbooks are out — without Darwin’s theory, periodic table and much else

The deletions from the class 10 textbooks were made by NCERT in June 2022 'in view of the COVID-19 pandemic (when) it is imperative to reduce content load on students.' The move to 'rationalise' content has stirred a huge controversy among academics and others in India, and even made renowned scientist and rationalist Richard Dawkins take to Twitter.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has recently made significant changes to the school textbooks, specifically in the subjects of biology and chemistry. As part of a rationalisation process, chapters on ‘Heredity and Evolution’ in biology and periodic classification of elements in chemistry have been removed from class 10 textbooks.

Further, newly-published textbooks by the NCERT have unveiled additional reductions. These include the elimination of a chapter on the periodic table and various topics related to pollution and climate for younger students. Moreover, subjects such as biology, chemistry, geography, mathematics, and physics for older students have also been impacted by these changes.