The bill proposes the establishment of a substantial Rs 50,000-crore fund under the National Research Foundation.

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, August 7, in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. The government aims to catalyse research and development (R&D) across universities and other higher education institutions through this bill.

The bill was tabled in Lok Sabha by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on August 4.

The bill proposes the establishment of a Rs 50,000-crore fund under the National Research Foundation. The fund's primary purpose is to ‘seed, grow and promote’ R&D, cultivating a culture of research and innovation throughout India's universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

The total fund will be collected through contributions from the private sector, drawing from corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and philanthropists.

ALSO READ |

During the discussion on the bill in Parliament, Minister Jitendra Singh underlined the transformative changes brought about under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasising how barriers have been removed and the private sector has been welcomed into R&D space, traditionally dominated by the public sector. He cited India's advancements in space technology as a prime example, with ISRO collaborating with start-ups and even international players like NASA.

The proposed National Research Foundation (NRF) is slated to have a budget of around Rs 50,000 crore for a five-year period. This financial structure involves Rs 10,000 crore from the government, Rs 4,000 crore from the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and Rs 26,000 crore from sources such as the private sector and philanthropic entities.

The minister expressed his optimism that the NRF will place India on par with other countries in terms of scientific research. He said that the bill would address the existing gap in India's funding system for scientific research. While funds tend to concentrate on centres and departments within universities, research also takes place in other institutes and IITs.

ALSO READ | The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha

The proposed NRF is expected to encourage greater participation and provide equitable funding for scientific research. The bill aims to correct the existing skewed funding in R&D, which often favours elite institutes like IITs, leaving state universities with limited resources. Singh pointed out that funds are given out through competitions, and the IITs would receive 65 percent of the funds. The bill intends to rectify this disparity and empower states, according to Jitendra Singh.

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill includes provisions for the creation of various funds, including the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Fund for financing activities, the Innovation Fund to support exceptional creativity in the foundation-backed areas, the Science and Engineering Research Fund for continuing projects initiated under the Science and Engineering Research Board Act, 2008, and specialised funds for specific projects.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha passes three bills amid Oppn protest on Manipur violence

The foundation’s governing board will be headed by Prime Minister and will include distinguished researchers and professionals. The Education Minister and the Science and Technology Minister will serve as vice presidents. An executive council, led by the principal scientific advisor, will also be established.