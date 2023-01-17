homeeducation News

National Housing Bank job openings: Important dates, eligibility and more

National Housing Bank job openings: Important dates, eligibility and more

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 17, 2023 1:24:54 PM IST (Published)

Interested candidates can apply for the various posts at National Housing Bank on nhb.org.in.

The National Housing Bank (NHB) has invited applications for the posts of General Manager, Scale – VII, Deputy General Manager, Scale – VI, and more. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of NHB at nhb.org.in. The last date to apply online is February 6.

Recommended Articles

View All

Exhausted Section 80C limit — Here are 10 other tax saving investment options for you

IST4 Min(s) Read

Most EV makers haven't received subsidy for last 12-15 months: Hero Electric

IST2 Min(s) Read

'People crying in office', 'trauma of losing the first job', Amazon employees describe situation amidst layoff

IST5 Min(s) Read

National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

IST11 Min(s) Read


Important Dates:
Online registration of applications and payment of fees/ intimation charges: From January 14 to February 6 (both days are inclusive).
Last date for online registration and payment: February 6.
The download of e-Call Letter (Admit Card): To be announced.
ALSO READ:  Staff Selection Commission MTS notification 2023 releasing soon: Check release date
How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NHB at  nhb.org.in or click on the link- https://nhb.org.in/oppurtunities_nhb/recruitment-of-officers-in-various-posts-2023/
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to Apply for Various Posts’
Step 3: Log in to the NHB portal using your registration number and password
Step 4: Complete the application form and submit the NHB application
Vacancy details
The National Housing Bank (NHB) has invited applications for the following posts in various streams on a regular basis and on a contract basis.
General Manager, Scale – VII
Deputy General Manager, Scale – VI, A
Assistant General Manager, Scale – V
Regional Manager, Scale – IV
Manager, Scale – III
Deputy Manager, Scale – II
ALSO READ:  IT hiring unlikely to pick up soon but techies need not lose hope
Application Fee
For SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 175.
For candidates other than SC/ST/PwD: Rs 850.
Eligibility Criteria
General Manager (Project Finance) post: Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant.
Deputy General Manager (Project Finance): Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant.
Deputy General Manager (Credit): Graduate in any discipline with CA.
Assistant General Manager (IT): Graduation Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
Selection Process
The selection process will consist of two stages, shortlisting, and interview. As per reports, in case the number of candidates who apply and fulfil the eligibility criteria is more, a preliminary screening of the applications by the screening committee will be done. The short-listed eligible candidates will then be called for the interview.
ALSO READ:   UGC NET 2023 exam: Check last date and how to apply for December 2022 session
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Government jobsNational House BankNational Housing Bank (NHB)recruitmentsarkari naukri

Next Article

Hiring in Q4 to remain slow even for entry level jobs, says experts