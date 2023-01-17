Interested candidates can apply for the various posts at National Housing Bank on nhb.org.in.

The National Housing Bank (NHB) has invited applications for the posts of General Manager, Scale – VII, Deputy General Manager, Scale – VI, and more. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of NHB at nhb.org.in . The last date to apply online is February 6.

Important Dates:

Online registration of applications and payment of fees/ intimation charges: From January 14 to February 6 (both days are inclusive).

Last date for online registration and payment: February 6.

The download of e-Call Letter (Admit Card): To be announced.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NHB at Visit the official website of NHB at nhb.org.in or click on the link- https://nhb.org.in/oppurtunities_nhb/recruitment-of-officers-in-various-posts-2023/

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to Apply for Various Posts’

Step 3: Log in to the NHB portal using your registration number and password

Step 4: Complete the application form and submit the NHB application

Vacancy details

The National Housing Bank (NHB) has invited applications for the following posts in various streams on a regular basis and on a contract basis.

General Manager, Scale – VII

Deputy General Manager, Scale – VI, A

Assistant General Manager, Scale – V

Regional Manager, Scale – IV

Manager, Scale – III

Deputy Manager, Scale – II

Application Fee

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 175.

For candidates other than SC/ST/PwD: Rs 850.

Eligibility Criteria

General Manager (Project Finance) post: Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant.

Deputy General Manager (Project Finance): Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant.

Deputy General Manager (Credit): Graduate in any discipline with CA.

Assistant General Manager (IT): Graduation Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of two stages, shortlisting, and interview. As per reports, in case the number of candidates who apply and fulfil the eligibility criteria is more, a preliminary screening of the applications by the screening committee will be done. The short-listed eligible candidates will then be called for the interview.