National Green Hydrogen Mission set to create 6 lakh jobs — but what kind of jobs?

There will be jobs in manufacturing facilities of electrolysers and other equipment required for green hydrogen and green ammonia plants, in project execution of GH/GA projects, RE plants and for operation and maintenance of renewable plants. CNBC TV18 spoke to the experts for a better idea of the green jobs that will soon open up.

The Union Cabinet approved an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore for the National Hydrogen Mission, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on January 4, 2023. From the initial outlay, Rs 17,490 crore is for the SIGHT programme, Rs 1,466 crore for pilot projects, Rs 400 crore for R&D, and Rs 388 crore towards other Mission components. According to a press release by the Government of India, the National Green Hydrogen Mission is likely to invite investments worth Rs 8 lakh crore and create over six lakh jobs in the country.

The mission will have numerous positive effects, including the opening up of export markets for green hydrogen and its derivatives, the decarbonisation of the industrial, transportation, and energy sectors, the reduction of reliance on imported fossil fuels and feedstock, the improvement of domestic manufacturing capabilities, the creation of job opportunities, and the advancement of cutting-edge technologies.

“India is already one of the top 3 countries in the world in creating green jobs and with Union Cabinet's approval for National Green Hydrogen Mission, the renewable energy capacity-addition in the country will increase by 125 GW, widening job growth in the sector with 6 lakhs direct employment creation. Considering the indirect job creation in the upstream and downstream supply chain, it will have a significant development imperative for India,” Manish Dabkara, Chairman and MD EKI Energy Services, told CNBC-TV18.com.

What can be the job opportunities in the green hydrogen space?

The green energy sector has already been a booming sector for job creation. According to data by job listings portal Indeed, as of April 2022, there has been a massive 468 percent increase in job postings in verticals such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability compared to April 2019.

Green hydrogen has several applications, including supplying raw materials to industries, running automobiles with fuel cells, and enhancing renewable energy storage to make it a viable alternative for replacing non-renewable energy resulting in the expected job creation.

According to Deepak Sood, Secretary General of ASSOCHAM, direct employment creation in the green hydrogen sector can include jobs for manufacturing facilities of electrolysers and other equipment required for green hydrogen and green ammonia plants, in project execution of GH/GA projects, RE plants and for operation and maintenance of renewable plants.

“As per the plan there is a need for at least five million tonnes (MT) of green hydrogen. This would necessitate 60-100 GW electrolyser capacity which if developed indigenously, will help achieve Rs 1 lakh crore imports savings. Overall, 125 GW of RE capacity for green hydrogen and associated transmission network needs to be set up, having a huge potential for jobs,” said Sood.

The indirect jobs in the sector can include manufacturing of renewable energy equipment, like solar panels, wind turbines because all green hydrogen projects will require huge renewable energy additions. Jobs will also be generated in the infrastructure sector to develop the green hydrogen energy transmission capacity. Apart from that, there will be job creation in the transportation and logistics sector as well.

As per Dabkara, there will be jobs in R&D, engineering, operations and management, communications, training, and outreach, green hydrogen consultant or expert, materials and process engineer, policy manager, solar and wind power project development and transmission distribution network development.

