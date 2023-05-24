Nagaland Board NBSE Class 10 and 12 results declared, check details here

Zahid Ahmed Laskar has topped the NBSE Board Class 12 exams by scoring 99.20 percent marks whereas Christy Paul Mathew secured the highest marks in Class 10 exams with 99 percent score.

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, 2023, today. The students can check their scores by visiting the official website of NBSE—https://nbsenl.edu.in/.

The Class 10 exams were held by NBSE from March 10 to March 22, whereas Class 12 exams were held from March 9 to March 31. Students can check their marks online using their board exam roll number and other login credentials.

According to NBSE, this year a total of 24,361 students appeared for the board examination of Class 10, out of which 17,130 students passed. On the other hand, for Class 12 board exams, a total of 16,082 students appeared in the examinations across arts, commerce and science streams out of which 13,428 passed the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination.