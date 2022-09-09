Myntra to create over 16,000 jobs for Big Fashion Festival

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Myntra to cater to the exponential increase in demand across the nation during the upcoming festive season, where a whopping 1.5 million styles will be made available for fashion-forward shoppers.

Myntra, one of India’s online platforms for fashion and lifestyle, is gearing up for the much-awaited upcoming festive season when it will host its annual Big Fashion Festival.

To cater to the expected surge in demand during this period, the company has created 16,000+ direct and indirect seasonal employment opportunities through its partners.

Teams that have been strengthened as part of the process are warehouses, logistics and contact centres across the country. This will enable Myntra to cater to the exponential increase in demand across the nation during the upcoming festive season, where a whopping 1.5 million styles will be made available for fashion-forward shoppers.

This ramp-up includes over 6,300 personnel added to fulfil demand across first-mile and mid-mile delivery and more than 3,000 personnel to cater to last-mile delivery .

Of this total number, over 2,500 are women, and over 300 are differently-abled personnel, fulfilling roles across functions such as sorting, grading and packing across key major hubs, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

Additional manpower of over 6000 has been added to ensure the smooth running of the operation. In addition, over 1000 executives are being added as part of Myntra’s customer support service to boost their capability to manage high volumes of order-related queries and thus ensure a delightful customer experience.

The scale-up of the last mile will enable Myntra to further undertake efficient and on-time deliveries, a key driver for customer satisfaction, apart from a plethora of incredible value offers.

The robust supply chain partner network, consisting of over 21,000 MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation), the neighbourhood Kirana store partners, will play a pivotal role by fulfilling 80 percent of the festive orders across the country.

Nupur Nagpal, CHRO - Myntra, said, “This year, the festivity is expected to be seen in all its glory, after nearly two years of being celebrated in close groups. Our preparations are in full swing to cater to the high demand from our customers eagerly waiting to shop on Myntra for their festive needs."

Along with the 45 percent increase in seasonal job creation, the ramp-up for catering to the expected surge in demand is also providing employment opportunities to women and the differently abled. The on-ground staff will be pivotal in offering optimal delivery to customers during this festive season”.

Each edition of Myntra’s festive season, particularly for its Big Fashion Festival, creates seasonal employment opportunities for thousands of delivery personnel across the country while augmenting Kirana partners' income source.