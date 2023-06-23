My ‘illiterate’ parents inspired me & my sisters to excel: NEET UG 2023 rank-holder in ST category

Govind Meena — who hails from Bhoomri, a tiny Rajasthani hamlet of 1000 people, where education never figured in the list of priorities — ranked 77th in the ST category NEET UG 2023 examination. Here’s the inspirational story of Meena and his parents Babu Lal and Barji Bai.

"Seeing my parents always motivated us to excel in our studies. Despite being illiterate, they inspired me and my sisters to excel," said Govind Meena who hails from Bhoomri, a small village tucked away in the Khanpur tehsil, Jhalawar district, Rajasthan, with a population of under a thousand.

Nineteen-year-old Meena has secured 77th rank in the ST category NEET UG 2023 examination. Born to a farmer, Babu Lal, and a homemaker, Barji Bai, Meena grew up in an environment that lacked proper educational opportunities. Recognising hos son’s need to break free, Babu Lal took the step of sending Meena to Kota, where he could access quality education. For additional guidance he went to the Motion Education institute in Kota.

"I did my 8th class from a village government school after which I went to school in Khanpur to complete my 10th. I scored 98.17 percent in 10th and 87.40 percent in 12th. I started preparing for NEET in September 2022 and this was my first attempt," Meena told CNBC-TV18.

Doesn't matter if you start late, having a study plan is what matters

The preparation period leading up to the NEET UG 2023 exam was not without its challenges for Meena. Starting his journey relatively late in September 2022, he had less than a year to cover an extensive syllabus.

"Over the years I have realised that having a proper strategy in place can help people achieve their goals. Though I started my preparation late I was able to clear the exam because of a proper study plan. It is important to listen to the teachers as they can guide you to reach your goal with practically achievable goals," he added.

Additionally, his study route was also hit by an unexpected hurdle of the COVID-19 pandemic. With schools shuttered, his studies suffered a setback.

"During the COVID times, my studies took a major setback. With schools closing down, I did not know when the school would reopen. Seeing my studies were getting hampered, my father bought me a phone. This helped me take a lot of online classes and I watched YouTube videos to understand the concepts," he added.