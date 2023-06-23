My ‘illiterate’ parents inspired me & my sisters to excel: NEET UG 2023 rank-holder in ST category

Govind Meena — who hails from Bhoomri, a tiny Rajasthani hamlet of 1000 people, where education never figured in the list of priorities — ranked 77th in the ST category NEET UG 2023 examination. Here’s the inspirational story of Meena and his parents Babu Lal and Barji Bai.

"Seeing my parents always motivated us to excel in our studies. Despite being illiterate, they inspired me and my sisters to excel," said Govind Meena who hails from Bhoomri, a small village tucked away in the Khanpur tehsil, Jhalawar district, Rajasthan, with a population of under a thousand.

Nineteen-year-old Meena has secured 77th rank in the ST category NEET UG 2023 examination. Born to a farmer, Babu Lal, and a homemaker, Barji Bai, Meena grew up in an environment that lacked proper educational opportunities. Recognising hos son’s need to break free, Babu Lal took the step of sending Meena to Kota, where he could access quality education. For additional guidance he went to the Motion Education institute in Kota.