165 years of Mumbai University: A look at the history of the premier institution

Through the years
On July 18, 1857, the University of Mumbai was incorporated as an affiliating and degree-granting body. Initially, the university operated out of the Town Hall, which currently houses the Asiatic Society of Mumbai. Later, the Convocation Hall at the Fort campus was established with a munificent donation of Rs 1 lakh by Parsi industrialist and philanthropist Sir Cowasji Jehangir. In 1883, it became the first university in the country to admit women to all degrees.
One of the most prominent features of the university is the Rajabai Clock Tower, which was designed by English architect Sir George Gilbert Scott. The clock, which rises to a height of 280 feet, was modelled on Big Ben in London. The structure was completed in 1878 at a total cost of Rs 5.48 lakh, of which a majority was donated by a prosperous broker Premchand Raichand. The tower is believed to be named after his mother Rajabai.
Following the change in the name of the city from Bombay to Mumbai, the university’s name was changed from University of Bombay to University of Mumbai on September 4, 1996.
Alumni
According to the university website, some of its notable alumni include Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Dadabhai Naroji, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Dr Homi Bhabha, Jamsetji Tata, Azim Premji and Mukesh Ambani.
Present times
The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accorded 5 star status to the university in 2001 & -y‘A’ grade status in April 2012, the website said.
At present, the university has 781 affiliated colleges, 56 departments, 12 specialised centres, two main campuses and two sub-campuses, two model colleges, and a ‘School of Engineering and Applied Sciences’ at Kalyan. The university has perhaps the largest geographical area under its jurisdiction that stretches from Thane district to Sindhudurg district, covering an area of over 600 km.
