Mumbai University to conduct winter session exams after Diwali, new dates to be out soon

By Nishtha Pandey

The University of Mumbai has decided to hold fifth-semester exams after Diwali following multiple requests from final-year students. Previously, the tests were scheduled to begin on October 15.

“The Board of Examination and Evaluation, in a meeting, has decided to postpone the semester V exams till after Diwali. The students will be informed of the new examination dates before Diwali ends,” a university official said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Once the authorities share the examination schedule, students will be able to download it via the official website - mu.ac.in.

This comes after students from at least five city colleges complained in writing to Mumbai University that they had insufficient time and opportunity to prepare for a written exam in long-form format.

According to a The Free Press Journal report, students claimed to have taken multiple-choice questions in online tests for the previous two years in a row. They, therefore, need more time to study for final exams that will also include subjective questions.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University announced the result of the Pre-PhD admission exam last month. The examination was held on August 26 and 27. Out of the total 4,785 candidates that took the examination, 2,591 students were able to pass the test. The exam's pass rate was 54.14 percent. The entrance was conducted online for 79 subjects across four faculties.

Also, admissions to as many as 24 courses at Mumbai University’s distance and open institute for the July session are underway. The last date to apply is October 15. The university has also begun admission for MA courses in Psychology, Journalism, and Public Relations.