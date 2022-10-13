Mumbai University releases revised exam dates for winter session, check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Earlier, the students raised concerns over the exam dates clashing with Diwali and requested a postponement.

The University of Mumbai has released the revised schedule for the winter session examinations for all courses. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to begin on October 10 but were postponed after repeated requests were submitted by the students. Students can check the complete revised schedule at the official website of the university (www.mu.ac.in).

As per the new schedule released by Mumbai University, the semester exams 2022, for the Commerce stream are scheduled to be conducted from November 18, 2022, to February 21, 2023. For the Humanities stream, the winter semester exams will be conducted from November 04, 2022, to February 02, 2023.

This year all regular and backlog exams of Mumbai University will be conducted offline. The official circular released by the university authorities regarding the revised timetable is also available on the website of university.

Last week, several final-year students from various city colleges wrote to the varsity administration seeking the postponement of the winter session exams. The students had raised concerns over the exam dates clashing with Diwali and the need for more time to prepare for the exam.

Considering the requests from students, the university postponed the exams.

The university authorities have announced the dates for 379 exams, including 80 exams for the Humanities stream, 96 exams for the Commerce stream, 94 exams for the Science stream, and 109 inter-faculty exams for the winter semester of 2022-23. As per reports, the examination dates for the Faculty of Technology and Institute of Distance and Open Studies will also be announced soon.