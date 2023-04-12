Watch | This Mumbai school is empowering children with disabilities

According to the United Nations (UN), there are 370 million people with disabilities in the world. And, these disabilities have led to large-scale unemployment in the impacted population.

In developing countries, 80 percent to 90 percent of persons with disabilities are unemployed, the UN says. In the Asia Pacific region, the unemployment rate of the specially-abled is usually double that of the general population and often as high as 80 percent or more.

The Gateway School of Mumbai emphasises the development of a well-rounded personality of persons with disabilities — with the curriculum catering to the diverse learning styles of students with special needs.

The school aims to provide a stimulating and nurturing learning environment that encourages students to be lifelong learners and responsible global citizens. The Gateway School of Mumbai places a strong emphasis on academic excellence, as well as on developing students' critical thinking, communication, and social skills.

In addition to academic studies, the school offers a wide range of co-curricular activities and sports programs, including drama, music, art, and athletics. The school also emphasises community service and encourages students to become actively involved in local and global initiatives.

In addition, it is important to provide training and support for their employers and colleagues to ensure that they are equipped to work with individuals with special needs. This may include training on communication strategies and accommodations, as well as creating a supportive and welcoming workplace culture.

Furthermore, it is important to provide customised job opportunities that match the individual abilities and interests of children with special needs. This may include vocational training programs that are tailored to their specific needs and interests, as well as job placement services that connect them with appropriate employers.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is one of the distinguished members of the advisory board and a staunch supporter of the school. He gives his viewpoint on Gateway's progress and has been involved with it for over ten years. Another Bollywood actor and wife of superstar Ajay Devgn — Kajol Devgn is also a strong advocate of education and equal rights for all.

Overall, by promoting inclusion, providing training and support, and offering customised job opportunities, the civil society can ensure that children with special needs in India have the opportunity to reach their full potential and contribute to society.