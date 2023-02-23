MPSC aspirants continue protest to seek delay of a new exam pattern till 2025, here's what has happened so far

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) students protest has been going on for a few months. Maharashtra Government and the opposition NCP and the Congress Party have stepped in the support of the students. Here are details on what the MPSC 2023 aspirants have been protesting against.

Candidates preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Rajyaseva exams have been protesting since Monday, February 20, at Balgandharva chowk, Pune. Aspirants are demanding a delay in the change in exam pattern until 2025. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has also spoken about the protest and asked the MPSC to postpone the implementation of the new exam pattern till 2025.

Thousands of MPSC aspirants have held protests in Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur and other parts of the state seeking a delay in the exam pattern for the past few months. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar has also shown his support for the protest.

Here is why aspirants have been protesting

The problem started on June 24, 2022, when the MPSC notified in a circular that the new examination pattern will be applicable from 2023.

As per the old pattern, both the preliminary and main exams are objective questions based but with the new pattern, the preliminary exam will be objective questions based and the main exam will have subjective questions. The prelims exam is likely to take place in 2023.

“We request the government to delay implementing the new pattern as students have been preparing with the old pattern for years and how we can switch to answering the paper and change our strategy towards cracking the paper in just eight months. If the MPSC notifies now that the new pattern will be applicable from 2025 then students will have enough time to shift their learning habits and tactics as per the new pattern,” said Chetan Gokhale, an MPSC aspirant based out of Aurangabad.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also come in support of the aspirants. On Tuesday, while addressing the aspirants at the protest, Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra government had asked the MPSC to reconsider its decision on implementing the new pattern from 2023 and if the MPSC doesn’t agree to it the government plans to move to the court.

As MPSC is an autonomous body the Maharashtra government doesn’t have much say in its decisions.

“The chief minister and I discussed this issue with the commission and told the commission that the decision should be implemented from 2025. The commission can convince the students by any means, while efforts are being made for this decision to be taken on a priority basis,” Fadnavis assured the aspirants via a phone call as reported via PTI.

Another student Tejas Tolani told CNBC-TV18.com that the aspirants who have been protesting are not against the new exam pattern, they just want it to be implemented in 2025.

“Civil service exams are not like your NEET or IIT, they are based on memory skills and knowing the tricks to solve the paper fast hence adapting to the new pattern will take time for the aspirants. It’s not fair to the aspirants who have been preparing for years and have their last attempt in 2023,” he said.

What’s changed in the new pattern?

As per the aspirants who have been protesting, the new exam pattern has increased the number of questions in the main exam from six to nine.

Seven papers will be required to be answered by the candidates, including one for essay writing, four for general studies, and two for any subject the candidate chooses from the list of 26 optional subjects. The two language exams are qualifying in nature under the new format. The remaining seven papers must be completed and can be answered in Marathi or English.

Further, in the new pattern, all nine papers will be descriptive-based questions similar to the UPSC Civil Service main papers. Candidates must write answers to the questions within a certain word limit.

In the old pattern, there used to be only descriptive essay papers in Marathi and English, with the other five MCQs.

According to the new pattern, the exam will have 1,750 marks. The merit score will no longer include marks obtained in two language papers of 300 each. To qualify for the merit score, candidates must score 25 percent on each of these papers.

Previously, all six papers were used to calculate merit. There were 100 marks for each language paper and 150 marks for each GS paper. The main exam was for a total of 800 marks.

According to candidates, the new exam pattern is very similar to the UPSC exam. Implementing it right now and giving the students who have been preparing only for MPSC for years just months will give the students who have been preparing for UPSC and also sit for MPSC a clear edge.

(Image credit: News18 Lokmat)