MPPEB Group 3 recruitment 2022: Application process begins today, check how to apply

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
This MPPEB Group 3 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,557 vacancies of Group-03 sub engineer, draftsman, and other posts.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited applications for Group-03 sub engineer, draftsman, and other posts. The application process has started from today, August 1 and the last date to submit the application form is August 16. Interested candidates can apply online at peb.mp.gov.in.
Here is how to apply for the MPPEB Group 3 recruitment 2022:
Step 1: Vist the official website for MPPEB at www.peb.mp.gov.in.
Step 2: Find and click on the MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Registration link displayed and highlighted at the centre of the home page.
Step 3: Register and fill up the application form by providing all the required details correctly.
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the required documents as per the specified instructions on the form.
 
Step 5: Pay the application fee online and submit your MPPEB Group 3 application form.
Step 6: Download the form and you can also take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their submitted application forms till August 21, 2022.
Exam details
The MPPEB Group 3 exam will be conducted on September 24, 2022, in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Application fee
Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay Rs 500 as application fee. Those from the reserved categories need to pay Rs 250 for the same.
MPPEB Group 3 recruitment vacancy details
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
