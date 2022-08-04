MPBSE supplementary results 2022 declared: How to check

By CNBCTV18.com

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the supplementary result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 on August 3. Students who appeared for exam can check and download the MP Board Class 10 12 supplementary results from the official websites https://mpresults.nic.in/ and https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE.

The Madhya Pradesh Board conducted the 2022 supplementary exams or Purak Pariksha from June 21 to 30. The exams were conducted for those students who were unable to secure a pass percentage in their MPBSE Class 10 and 12 exams in one or more subjects. These students were placed to compartment and given another opportunity through the supplementary exams.

How to check

Candidates will need their login credentials to check the MPBSE Supplementary results 2022.

They can log in to either of the two websites https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSEor https://mpresults.nic.in/ and follow the simple steps given below to download the 2022 MPBSE Supplementary Result.

Students who log in to https://mpresults.nic.in/will have to click on the MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Results -2022 link or MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Supplementary Results -2022 link.

On a new page, they will be asked to submit details like roll number and application number.

Once the students submit the details, they will be able to view the scorecard on the screen.

Candidates who log in to the https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSEwebsite will have to click on the Supplementary exam results 2022 link on the home page.

After being redirected to a new page, candidates will have to enter details such as their roll number and application number of the main exam, exam type and Captcha.

On submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to check and download their results and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.