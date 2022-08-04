MPBSE supplementary results 2022 declared: How to check

Mini
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the supplementary result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 on August 3. Students who appeared for exam can check and download the MP Board Class 10 12 supplementary results from the official websites https://mpresults.nic.in/ and https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE.
The Madhya Pradesh Board conducted the 2022 supplementary exams or Purak Pariksha from June 21 to 30. The exams were conducted for those students who were unable to secure a pass percentage in their MPBSE Class 10 and 12 exams in one or more subjects. These students were placed to compartment and given another opportunity through the supplementary exams.
How to check
Candidates will need their login credentials to check the MPBSE Supplementary results 2022.
Students are advised to check and download their results and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.