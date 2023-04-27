MP Board Results 2023: Class 10 and 12 results to be declared soon, here’s how to check score

Nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the MP board exams this year.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 soon. As per reports, the MP Board is likely to declare the results by the end of this week or in the first week of May.
Students who appeared for the exams can access their results on the official websites, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. However, the board has not released any official statement regarding the exact date and time of releasing the results yet.
This year, the MP Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, and the MP Board Class 12 exams were held from March 2 to April 5. Nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year.
To check the MP Board Result 2023, students need to follow these steps:
Students are advised to keep their admit card and other important details handy while checking their MP Board result 2023. They are also advised to carefully verify their personal details and scores mentioned in the result. In case of any discrepancy, students can contact the MPBSE. A student needs to score at least 33 percent marks in each paper to qualify in the examination.
(Edited by : Nishtha Pandey)
