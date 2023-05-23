MP Board 10th, 12th result likely to be declared by end of this week, check how to download

Board exams for MP class 10 were held from March 1 to March 27, 2023. Three hours were allotted for the exam, and the papers covered the morning shift (9 AM to 12 PM). Exams for the class of 12 were given from March 2 to April 1.

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 board exam by the end of this week.

A board official confirmed to the Indian Express that the State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the result via press conference soon.

Students can see their results on the official website at mpbse.nic.in when the results are announced.

According to media reports, the MP 10th and 12th grade results 2023 are anticipated to be announced between May 23 and May 25, while there has been no official confirmation of this. Candidates should continue to check the official website for developments.

MPBSE MP Board Result 2023: How to check

Visit mpbse.nic.in to access the MP Board's official webpage.

Click the MP Board 10th result 2023 or MP Board 12th result 2023 links on the homepage.

To log in, you must provide your roll number and application number.

Your MP Board 10th or 12th grade result will be shown on the screen in 2023.

Examine and save the grade sheet.