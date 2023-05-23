English
MP Board 10th, 12th result likely to be declared by end of this week, check how to download

MP Board 10th, 12th result likely to be declared by end of this week, check how to download

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 11:43:11 AM IST (Published)

Board exams for MP class 10 were held from March 1 to March 27, 2023. Three hours were allotted for the exam, and the papers covered the morning shift (9 AM to 12 PM). Exams for the class of 12 were given from March 2 to April 1.

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 board exam by the end of this week.

A board official confirmed to the Indian Express that the State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the result via press conference soon.
Students can see their results on the official website at mpbse.nic.in when the results are announced.
X