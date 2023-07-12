Notably, the TCS statement comes amid a significant resignation wave of its female workforce following the discontinuation of the IT giant's work from home (WFH) policy.

Tata Consultancy Services reported its June quarter results on Wednesday, July 12. The Indian IT giant's Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad stated in the earnings release that the company's ‘return to office' initiative has picked up pace, with 53 percent of the workforce already coming in to work physically thrice a week.

"We remain focused on developing, retaining, and rewarding the best talent in the industry, and enhancing their effectiveness by bringing them back to the office to foster our culture," Lakkad said. "Our 'return to office' initiative is picking pace, with 55 percent of the workforce already in the office thrice a week."

He added that TCS employees logged 12.7 million learning hours in upskilling themselves during the quarter in market relevant skills like generative AI, cloud, data and analytics.

TCS on Wednesday reported the slowest June quarter growth in a decade, excluding the COVID-19 period.

As per an internal communication shared with employees in September of last year, the largest IT firm in the country had requested its employees to work from the office for a minimum of three days per week. The company initiated the return to office goal later in January 2023.

Notably, the statement comes amidst a significant resignation wave among its female workforce following the discontinuation of its work from home (WFH) policy. Earlier in the company's annual statement, Lakkad said, "“There might be other reasons, but intuitively, I would think working from home during the pandemic reset the domestic arrangements for some women, keeping them from returning to office even after everything normalised."

Additionally in the April-June quarter, TCS saw a net addition of 523 employees in the April to June 2023 quarter, taking the total headcount to 615,318.

TCS hiring in the first quarter of the current fiscal is still lower than the net addition of 821 staffers in the previous quarter, with a massive 96 percent drop compared to 14,136 net addition in the same quarter last financial year. The attrition rate, meanwhile, slipped to the lowest in five quarters to 17.8 percent in the June quarter.

"Our attrition continues to trend down and we expect it to be back in our industry-leading, long-term range in the second half of the year. While we are committed to honour all the offers we have made, our focus will be on leveraging the capacity we built last year,” said Lakkad.