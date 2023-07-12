CNBC TV18
More than half of TCS employees are back in office thrice a week, says HR head

By Nishtha Pandey  Jul 12, 2023 6:24:59 PM IST (Updated)

Notably, the TCS statement comes amid a significant resignation wave of its female workforce following the discontinuation of the IT giant's work from home (WFH) policy.

Tata Consultancy Services reported its June quarter results on Wednesday, July 12. The Indian IT giant's Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad stated in the earnings release that the company's ‘return to office' initiative has picked up pace, with 53 percent of the workforce already coming in to work physically thrice a week.

"We remain focused on developing, retaining, and rewarding the best talent in the industry, and enhancing their effectiveness by bringing them back to the office to foster our culture," Lakkad said. "Our 'return to office' initiative is picking pace, with 55 percent of the workforce already in the office thrice a week."


He added that TCS employees logged 12.7 million learning hours in upskilling themselves during the quarter in market relevant skills like generative AI, cloud, data and analytics.

X