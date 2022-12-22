More than half of India’s workforce is bored with their jobs, finds survey

A new survey has found that more than half of India’s workforce is unenthusiastic or bored with their current jobs and upskilling or reskilling for new opportunities.

Do you often check social media or other job listings while you’re still at work because you are bored with what you’ve been doing all week? A new survey has found that more than half (57 percent) of India’s workforce is unenthusiastic or bored with their current jobs, and over 50 percent are upskilling or reskilling for new opportunities.

Happiness (28 percent) and flexibility (19 percent) are among the top priorities of jobseekers, implying they’re looking for a good work-life balance, according to staffing firm Indeed’s report.

Meanwhile, a whopping 65 percent of employees surveyed believe the ongoing layoffs may hinder their willingness to go the extra mile in their jobs. Given the market uncertainties and economic climate, jobseekers are hesitant in their current work, demotivated by job cuts and are not willing to fully commit to their job.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, “Various shifts in the workplace have characterised 2022 - from trends like quiet quitting to moonlighting gaining prominence. Going into 2023, it is evident that employees are prioritising mental well-being and work-life balance amidst the various fluctuations occurring in the world of work.”

Organisations, meanwhile, are waiting to see how global movements affect the Indian jobs landscape. It’ll be integral for them to also relook at workplace culture and sentiment to retain talent.

Yet, they are optimistic about their hiring in 2023, with 45 percent of employers foreseeing an up to a 20 percent increase in hiring.

Meanwhile, 18 percent of employers feel inflation, and 15 percent believe ongoing layoffs are things to watch out for in 2023.

Also, next year, employers will be keen to step up their hiring practices. For instance, 35 percent of employers look forward to adopting AI/digital/social media for talent acquisition and 26 percent plan to explore hyper-local/niche job boards.

2022 rewind

As many as 45 percent of employers are reported to have hired cautiously during 2022, with the year also ending with slower hiring in the last quarter, the report pointed out. About two out of every three employers (64 percent of those surveyed) hired between October to December but at a slower pace compared to the previous two quarters, likely caused by global economic shifts.

This year also saw a renewed vigour on hiring for technology skills. In terms of non-technical skills, communication skills (31 percent), creativity (19 percent), and complex problem-solving (12 percent) were at the top during the same time period.

Indeed’s report is based on a survey conducted by Valuvox amongst 1,227 employers and 1,490 jobseekers and employees between October and December. The survey respondents were segregated into cities and categorised into large, medium, and small organisations and then into sectors.