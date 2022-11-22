While techies are in favour of moonlighting gigs, not many employees in other sectors feel the same. Here's why

Except for techies, employees in most other sectors don’t see moonlighting as a very lucrative option as a majority of them believe it is unethical, a new survey by jobs portal Indeed has found. According to its study, less than one out of five employees (19 percent) surveyed employees wanted to moonlight in India, while the remaining 81 percent said they do not wish to take up another job alongside the one they currently work in.

Indeed report points out that staff across most sectors feel moonlighting is unethical and violates the contract. This is seen in sectors like healthcare and pharmaceutical, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and manufacturing. However, in the IT sector, a larger share of 43 percent of employees find moonlighting favourable, implying that the new age work trend is not equally prominent across sectors.

Safeguarding against job loss and supplementing incomes were among the top reason why employees, especially in the tech sector, do multiple jobs at a time i.e. moonlight.

However, more than 30 percent of employers surveyed by Indeed believe that employees moonlight because they are not adequately engaged in their work, while 23 percent said people have ample time on hand for a second job.

This report comes nearly a month after several top IT services companies in India, including Infosys, Wipro, and Happiest Minds , said they fired many employees for indulging in moonlighting.

Another job trend that picked up pace post the pandemic is quiet quitting, which the survey finds has arisen due to employee stress and burnout.

As many as 33 percent of the employers surveyed believe that low general job satisfaction (boredom, lack of challenges, etc.) was the main reason for the growing trend, while 21 percent said they believe it is a lack of commitment to jobs.

Employees, however, shared a different set of reasons – 29 percent cited the feeling of burnout or being overwhelmed with work, and 23 percent said that lack of support by managers is leading people to take to quiet quitting.

Indeed India sales head Sashi Kumar said, “What people want from work has changed forever - It is not just about just clocking in hours and going back home. The pandemic has made employees step back and reevaluate priorities. In an era where talent is valued more than ever, employers are shifting from a focus on employee experience to employee life experience - more open PTOs, flexibility at work, a movement towards hybrid work etc.”

He also pointed to global uncertainties leading to layoffs in recent weeks. Amidst this, employers must relook at workplace culture and address the underlying issues driving such trends.

Hustle culture is also reported to be gaining prominence, with 40 percent of employers citing monetary considerations (earning more and leading a better lifestyle) as the reason, while employees say that earning more, repaying loans (37 percent), and career growth (29 percent) were the reasons for hustle culture.

For this study, Indeed used a survey conducted by Valuvox on its behalf, for which 1,281 employers and 1,533 jobseekers and employees were surveyed between July and September 2022.

