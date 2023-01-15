Mobile schools for nomadic communities — Mathematics with bones and pebbles, language in mother tongue

Narsing Zare’s story of empowering the Gopal community, a nomadic community in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, is a tale of innovative ways through which people are brought into the mainstream education system.

“In this community, those who looked uglier got beautiful wives because the more dreadful you looked, the more money you got by begging. The blind or handicapped had the most beautiful wives,” says Narsing Zare (43), a social worker who dedicated his life to the empowerment of the Gopal community. Gopal community is one of the 313 nomadic tribes of Maharashtra. With no specific identity, members of the community did not have houses to live in, names or documents to prove their existence.

When asked about the name of the community, different people had different answers, including Dombari and Pehelwan. In 1999, a family of 10 from this community used to earn Rs 200 per day by doing acrobatics and begging. Today, due to Zare’s innovative social projects such as mobile schools, blanket weaving, organisation of band groups, etc., each household from the community earns at least Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per day.

With no specific identity, members of the community did not have houses to live in, names or documents to prove their existence. Amidst the fight for day-to-day survival, issues like education didn’t really matter in their lives until Zare’s mobile schools started showing unbelievable results. In a remarkable achievement, at the age of 60, Sakhubai Bandi Dhanagar passed the seventh standard from one of such schools. But was it easy to bring them towards mainstream education? Not at all!

The first interaction with the community

"They did not bathe or cut their hair for years. Those who did were punished as that would impact their daily earnings from begging,” said Zare. When asked about the name of the community, different people had different answers, including Dombari and Pehelwan . His first interaction with the community was when he was 16 years old.

Zare’s father was an alcoholic and thus did not earn anything. For the family's survival, in the 10th standard, he started tutoring children of Ansarwada village (located in Nilanga Taluka of Latur district, Maharashtra) in the Zilla Parishad (District Council) School premise. At the time, the Gopal community had arrived in the village for three days to exhibit acrobatic skills. Impressed by their talent, the head of the village offered them land near the village's toilet to live, and the nomadic community settled there.

Once, these children from the community were playing in front of the school after their acrobatic sessions. “They aimed stones at the windows with catapults. They were precise at it, and thus many stones came inside the class. Everyone in the class ran away,” recalled Zare. Angered by this, he went to their settlement to complain to their parents.

To his surprise, everyone, including women and some children, had consumed alcohol and weren’t in their senses. And that’s where his journey for the betterment of this community began. He only had one thought in mind, “the only way to transform their lives is education”.

Mobile schools for the nomads

Being a nomadic community, they did not speak a particular language but a blend of several languages. Understanding them or making them understand anything was a difficult task.

To surpass this barrier, Zare arranged various games for the children, which helped him to gain their trust. They also taught him their language and started spending more time with him. But the real challenge was bringing them into mainstream education. Children from the community were named Tamaya (which means ‘tomato’), Ganja (which translates to marijuana), etc. “Will schools admit someone named Ganja in their class?” asked Zare.

While many settled, some still chose the nomadic life, which kept them from the mainstream education system. “When I took these children to the headmaster of the Zilla Parishad school, he said that they are nomads and will leave school within two days,” said Zare. Their standard of living was another factor behind denying them admission. To overcome this difficulty, Zare devised a unique idea of ‘mobile schools’ in 1998.

Students from the Gopal community in one of the mobile schools started by Zare

A person from the community was trained to teach each nomadic group. The teaching methods were completely different for these children. They couldn’t relate to the popular examples like ‘A’ for aeroplanes or ‘H’ for helicopters because they had never seen one. By replacing books containing ‘standardised’ examples, Zare introduced them to books with examples with which they could relate. A similar teaching methodology was also brought into practice by Zare. For instance, the examples to illustrate the alphabet were from their language.

Mathematics was taught by using feathers, pebbles, bones, etc. Addition, subtraction, and multiplication were explained by giving examples related to hunting, which was part of their daily activity. The number tables that they recited were also translated into their dialect.

Students across ages studying at a mobile school

Today around 222 nomadic settlements have these mobile schools across Maharashtra. Nearly 18,000 to 20,000 students have passed out from these mobile schools. Ganja and Tamatya are also renamed Mohan and Mithun.

Recently, the teachers were provided with laptops and a syllabus. “Money for this was gathered by contribution from the community, other social donors, and government schemes”, told Zare. Later, government initiatives like Indradhanushya Shala, Bhonga Shala, and Setu Shala were implemented in these schools. Considering the success of this project, it was expanded to other nomadic settlements as well.