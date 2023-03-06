Mission Rozgar to provide more than 2 crore jobs to youth in next 3-4 years: Yogi Adityanath

The UP CM stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Skill Development Mission has given crores of youth a new identity, platform, and wings.

As part of 'Mission Rozgar', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government plans to provide jobs to more than two crore youths in the next three to four years.

During the closing ceremony of the two-day 'Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav', Adityanath said the state can become the engine of the country's economic growth by developing the skills of its youth.

The government has started 'CM Apprenticeship Training' and seven-and-a-half-lakh youth of the state will be covered under the scheme, the CM said at the event jointly organised by the National Skill Development Mission and the Uttar Pradesh government as reported by PTI.

He said the government and industry will give an honorarium to youth studying in universities and colleges under the apprenticeship scheme. In addition, they will be exposed to new training and experimental training.

"The presence of 112 companies in this festival proves that we have potential. The move to connect thousands of youth with jobs and employment is related to the campaign to link Uttar Pradesh's scale with skill," he said.

A total of 16 lakh youth have gained skills through PM Skill Development Missions, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Missions, and Shram and Seva Yojana within the last six years, he said.

"A few days ago, our government entered into an agreement with Tata Technology to connect the youth of Uttar Pradesh with skill development. Through this, 35,000 youth will be given on-job and apprenticeship training," he said.

State officials have instructed companies coming to the state to contribute to the skill development of the youth in the area where they are establishing their businesses, stated the CM.

"Now, our youth will not have to migrate as they will get employment in villages and districts. UP will be able to play the role of growth engine of the country's economy," the chief minister said.