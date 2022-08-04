Why tech-savvy millennials fall for job scams — here’s a checklist to keep in mind

By Kanishka Sarkar

TeamLease Services' Chief Business Officer Mayur Taday has shared tips to prevent oneself from falling for a job scam, especially for millennials. Here is the checklist to keep in mind

More than 55 percent of Indian job seekers surveyed by a hiring platform faced scams in the process of job hunting and millennials aged 20-29 were the most exposed to such frauds, a recent report suggests.

While the HR industry is the most vulnerable, most job seekers get fraudulent job offers, according to the Job Index Report 2022, released last week by a chat-based direct hiring platform Hirect.

Raj Das, global co-founder and CEO of Hirect India, said millennials are considered internet literate and tech-savvy. But research shows they are the ones who are more prone to scams as compared to the older generation.

“Traits unique to the millennial generation might have made it much more likely for them to fall victims. Millennials are too trusting and carefree while searching for jobs online ,” he told CNBCTV18.com.

Das said millennials are often lured by fake ads that promise high salaries and perks, but in reality, they end up losing their money or getting scammed.

TeamLease Services’ Chief Business Officer Mayur Taday has shared tips to prevent oneself from falling for a job scam.

Here is the checklist to keep in mind:

1. Don’t fall blindly to a job banner on social media. Try to identify the website URL and check the website. From the quality and content on the website, it is easy to understand whether it is a reputed company. For example, the number of job listings and descriptions — if these aspects are not specific and are repetitive, it is an area of concern.

2. Check the address and contact numbers of the company’s office. If you have the time, it makes sense to visit the office.

3. Call up the board line and ask questions about whether they charge fees. Most reputed placement agencies don’t charge for a job search.

3. After you pay your initial registration charges, which is not a big amount, if they put you across a specialist recruiter who asks you to complete your registration by paying an additional amount, please get alert.

4. Please verify within your network of friends and colleagues if there are any positive references for this job search organisation that you have come across. Please drop it if you do not get any positive word of mouth.

5. If the recruiter appreciates your resume and promises a job with a salary beyond your expectations, please be alert and ask relevant questions.

6. Ask for a refund process in case you are not happy. If you are not satisfied with the answer, do not move ahead.

7. Generally stick to reputed names in the market and pay only for resume-building services if you have to.

8. Preferably pay via UPI link so that refund can be processed easily and you are also not exposing your bank account or credit card.

9. Even if the recruiter talks to you, please ask to speak to the organisation's senior person so that you can know whether the organisation is genuine or not.

10. Do not share any critical data on your resume that can be misused.

