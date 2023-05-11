Microsoft says will not give salary raise this year, employee tweets feels like a 'slap in the face'

This move further comes after Microsoft's January announcement of job cuts, affecting approximately 5 percent of its workforce or 10,000 employees. This signals a broader strategy to streamline operations and mitigate financial challenges which has made the tech giant adopt a more cautious approach to compensation.

Microsoft recently announced its decision to forgo salary increases for full-time employees. This decision fueled by slowing revenue growth and a need to reduce costs, has left many employees disheartened and frustrated. Among those expressing their disappointment is Isabela Moreira, a senior software engineer at Microsoft, who took to social media to describe the decision as a "slap in the face."

The US-based Microsoft employee joked that she should start "acting her wage" because she had not received a pay rise. This play on the cliche "acting your age" refers to employees who don't put in extra time or effort for their employers.

"Welp, Microsoft isn’t doing salary increases for non-hourly workers. Time to start acting my wage and saying ‘no thanks’ to extra projects,” she tweeted.

When someone in the comments pointed out that, when inflation is taken into account, no rise practically equates to a salary reduction she said "Exactly. Not that the merit increases we’re keeping up with inflation but this is a slap in the face,”

What has Microsoft CEO said in the email?

According to a news report by the Business Insider on Wednesday Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, conveyed the news of the salary freeze through an internal email to employees.

“We will maintain our bonus and stock award budget again this year, however, we will not overfund to the extent we did last year, bringing it closer to our historical averages,” Nadella wrote in the email.

This move further comes after Microsoft's January announcement of job cuts, affecting approximately 5 percent of its workforce or 10,000 employees. This signals a broader strategy to streamline operations and mitigate financial challenges which has made the tech giant adopt a more cautious approach to compensation.

Additionally, Microsoft nearly doubled the budget for merit hikes and increased stock allocations for some employees last year as inflation spread throughout the economy. Compensation will appear more typical this year.

Top Microsoft executives' performance bonuses, according to Nadella, will be significantly lower than they were the previous year.

Amy Hood, the chief financial officer at Microsoft, forecasted in April that year-over-year revenue growth would decrease to 6.7 percent in the current quarter from 7.1 percent in the first three months of the year. In addition, the business forecasted operational expenses to increase by no more than 2 percent, down from 7.4 percent in the first quarter.

Navigating uncertainty and focusing on Artificial Intelligence:

Beyond addressing the salary freeze, Nadella's communication emphasised Microsoft's commitment to capitalising on the growing artificial intelligence (AI) market.

In January, Microsoft announced a multibillion-dollar investment in startup OpenAI, which relies on Microsoft’s Azure cloud to run its viral ChatGPT chatbot and provide large language models such as GPT-4 to power apps from Microsoft and a variety of other companies.

“We are clear that we are helping drive a major platform shift in this new era of Al, and doing so in a dynamic, competitive environment while also facing global macroeconomic uncertainties,” Nadella wrote.

Hood said last month Microsoft’s capital expenditures would increase quarter over quarter because of investment in Azure AI infrastructure.

Despite facing global macroeconomic uncertainties, the company aims to spearhead a major platform shift, leveraging AI to drive future growth and maintain a competitive edge.