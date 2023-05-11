English
Microsoft says will not give salary raise this year, employee tweets feels like a 'slap in the face'

By Nishtha Pandey  May 11, 2023 10:31:46 AM IST (Updated)

This move further comes after Microsoft's January announcement of job cuts, affecting approximately 5 percent of its workforce or 10,000 employees. This signals a broader strategy to streamline operations and mitigate financial challenges which has made the tech giant adopt a more cautious approach to compensation.

Microsoft recently announced its decision to forgo salary increases for full-time employees. This decision fueled by slowing revenue growth and a need to reduce costs, has left many employees disheartened and frustrated. Among those expressing their disappointment is Isabela Moreira, a senior software engineer at Microsoft, who took to social media to describe the decision as a "slap in the face."

The US-based Microsoft employee joked that she should start "acting her wage" because she had not received a pay rise. This play on the cliche "acting your age" refers to employees who don't put in extra time or effort for their employers.
"Welp, Microsoft isn’t doing salary increases for non-hourly workers. Time to start acting my wage and saying ‘no thanks’ to extra projects,” she tweeted.
X